Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMRC

Ameresco Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:AMRC opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%.The business had revenue of $472.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.