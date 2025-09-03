ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 46.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded up 46.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.98 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.08). 35,033,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 415% from the average session volume of 6,807,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.02 ($0.05).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 39.6%
The company has a market cap of £23.36 million, a P/E ratio of -935.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.67.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
