Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Buys 45,298 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,298 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after buying an additional 31,736,423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,319,746,000 after buying an additional 437,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after buying an additional 2,080,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,490,000 after buying an additional 1,073,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,981,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.0%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

