Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Get Firefly Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLY

Firefly Aerospace Stock Down 2.5%

Firefly Aerospace Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:FLY opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. Firefly Aerospace has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $73.80.

(Get Free Report)

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firefly Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firefly Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.