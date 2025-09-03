Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th.

Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of STRA opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.69. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $104.51.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business had revenue of $321.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

