Perbak Capital Partners LLP Invests $228,000 in CSX Corporation $CSX

Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.25.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
