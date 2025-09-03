EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

