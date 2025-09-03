EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $50.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

