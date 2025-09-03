EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,714 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,714 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

