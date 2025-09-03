Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 516.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 835.9% in the 1st quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 45,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

