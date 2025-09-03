Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $31.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.