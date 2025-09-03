EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.99 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 38,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,846,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $452.25 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

