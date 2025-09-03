EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $167.36 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $260.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

