The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 387,292 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scoggin Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% during the first quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,599,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $157,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.1% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $118.26 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $212.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

