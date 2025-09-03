iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF $HEZU Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HEZU opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $683.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

