PDT Partners LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 239,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XERS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XERS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Insider Activity at Xeris Biopharma

In other Xeris Biopharma news, Director John Johnson sold 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 833,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,101,095.56. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcculloch purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,708,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,602.30. The trade was a 1.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,777. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ XERS opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $8.02.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Articles

