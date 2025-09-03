abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. $FAX Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 812,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,045 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FAX stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.2%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

