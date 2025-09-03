EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,076 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Wolfstich Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,418.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 9,505,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,036,000 after buying an additional 8,879,223 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,501,000 after buying an additional 1,916,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,249,000 after buying an additional 1,772,933 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,840,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after buying an additional 934,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,860,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,945,000 after buying an additional 923,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

