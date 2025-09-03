Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.34 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 860,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 154.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

