Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,274 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.71.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

