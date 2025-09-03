Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 479.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,752 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Akero Therapeutics worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 6,229.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 442,014 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,341,443.84. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 37,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $2,045,089.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,122.35. This trade represents a 6.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,406 shares of company stock worth $11,612,680. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a current ratio of 12.66.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Cowen started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.