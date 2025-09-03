Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 357.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. JMP Securities upped their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,597,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,325.36. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $16,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 808,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,353,571.52. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,850,134 shares worth $131,641,986. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

