Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,113.80. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $1,811,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,543. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:YUM opened at $145.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

