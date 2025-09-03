iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Bought by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM opened at $242.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.45. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

