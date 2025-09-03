Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 82,340.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,957,000 after acquiring an additional 889,282 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $662,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,871,000 after acquiring an additional 291,753 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 169.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 394,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,427,000 after acquiring an additional 248,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after acquiring an additional 242,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $962.52.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $771.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $781.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $831.07. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

