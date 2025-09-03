Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a GBX 450 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watches of Switzerland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 485.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WOSG

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

LON WOSG opened at GBX 344 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £791.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,515.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 315 and a 1-year high of GBX 600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 355.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 392.82.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported GBX 41.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Watches of Switzerland Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.84%. Equities analysts predict that Watches of Switzerland Group will post 42.739726 EPS for the current year.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

(Get Free Report)

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Analog:Shift (US) and Hodinkee (US), with a complementary jewellery offering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.