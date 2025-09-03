BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOOO. Stifel Canada raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of DOOO opened at $66.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. BRP has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.96 and a beta of 1.19.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. BRP had a positive return on equity of 64.24% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

