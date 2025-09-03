Promising Growth Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – September 2nd

Circle Internet Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Blackstone are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose revenues and earnings are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared with the overall market. These firms typically reinvest most of their profits back into the business rather than pay substantial dividends. Investors buy growth stocks hoping their strong expansion prospects will drive stock-price appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.
Circle Internet Group (CRCL)
Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
Blackstone (BX)
Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
