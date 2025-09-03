Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.13 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Astrana Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrana Health

About Astrana Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Astrana Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Astrana Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Astrana Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Astrana Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astrana Health by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

