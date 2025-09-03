Restore (LON:RST) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 360 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 404 price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 307 price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Restore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 362.75.

Shares of LON:RST opened at GBX 260.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 264.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. Restore has a 12-month low of GBX 207 and a 12-month high of GBX 290. The firm has a market cap of £353.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,888.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Restore (LON:RST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Restore had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Restore will post 20.4953032 EPS for the current year.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

