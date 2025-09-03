Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 430 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 440. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Ricardo Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RCDO opened at GBX 423 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £263.16 million, a P/E ratio of 847.70 and a beta of 0.58. Ricardo has a 1 year low of GBX 206 and a 1 year high of GBX 536.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 426 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 324.17.

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.

