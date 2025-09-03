Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 430 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 440. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Ricardo Stock Performance
Shares of LON:RCDO opened at GBX 423 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £263.16 million, a P/E ratio of 847.70 and a beta of 0.58. Ricardo has a 1 year low of GBX 206 and a 1 year high of GBX 536.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 426 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 324.17.
Ricardo Company Profile
