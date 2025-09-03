Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMI. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $181.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.69 and a 200-day moving average of $214.36. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $256.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

