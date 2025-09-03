Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 673.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,165 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Zeta Global worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 9.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Zeta Global stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

