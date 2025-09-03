PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,174,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,590,000 after buying an additional 7,315,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,364,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,650,000 after buying an additional 4,894,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,184,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,521,621,000 after buying an additional 1,821,025 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $96,529,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,168,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,022,000 after buying an additional 1,441,302 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.6%
BNS stock opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.
Bank of Nova Scotia Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
