Royal Bank of Canada Buys 43,718 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,718 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $117,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $70.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

