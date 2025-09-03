PDT Partners LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,768 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $209.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,257.80. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 162,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,212,673.84. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

