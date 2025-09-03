Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Globant S.A. $GLOB

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 293.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 745,848 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.27% of Globant worth $117,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 764.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after buying an additional 835,859 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Globant by 209.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 820,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,583,000 after purchasing an additional 554,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth $58,163,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 907,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 420,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 73.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,667,000 after purchasing an additional 233,145 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Globant from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Globant from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Globant from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Globant Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of GLOB opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $62.98 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $614.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.66 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.44%.Globant’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Globant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

