Amentum (AMTM) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Amentum to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amentum and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion -$82.00 million 64.01 Amentum Competitors $8.28 billion $330.08 million 31.64

Amentum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Amentum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18% Amentum Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amentum and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 1 4 5 0 2.40 Amentum Competitors 48 526 1041 25 2.64

Amentum currently has a consensus target price of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 9.35%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Amentum’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amentum has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Amentum rivals beat Amentum on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

