PDT Partners LLC Raises Position in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Semtech worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 364.2% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,602 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth about $45,489,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 15.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,445,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,737,000 after acquiring an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,491,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,271,000 after acquiring an additional 821,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth about $27,940,000.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.67 and a beta of 1.98. Semtech Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Semtech

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $85,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,708.08. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at $754,530.24. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.