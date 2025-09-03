Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,909 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 148.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 694,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,774,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,626,000 after buying an additional 69,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE RKT opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a current ratio of 18.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of -343.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on Rocket Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

