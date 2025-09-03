Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,567 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 113,914 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.4%

TSCO opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,880. The trade was a 32.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

