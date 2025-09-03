Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Ferrari by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE RACE opened at $491.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $391.54 and a one year high of $519.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $478.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrari

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.