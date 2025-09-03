Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $439,000 in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,435 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,125 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 70.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE BTU opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $890.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.43%.Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTU

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.