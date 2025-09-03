Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $322,000 Stake in Ferguson plc $FERG

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ferguson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $229.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $238.16.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

