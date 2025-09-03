Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Grab were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Grab by 669.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Grab by 98.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113,373 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grab by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 879,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 111,992 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grab by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.28 and a beta of 0.84. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.

About Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.