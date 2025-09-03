First Manhattan CO. LLC. Purchases 198 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in Tesla by 833.3% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,564 shares of company stock valued at $49,396,070. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $329.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

