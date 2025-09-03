288,492 Shares in CompoSecure, Inc. $CMPO Purchased by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 288,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.28% of CompoSecure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 60.3% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,339,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 926,389 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $19,901,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in CompoSecure by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,604,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure Stock Down 0.7%

CMPO stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.97. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $20.14.

In other CompoSecure news, Director Kevin M. Moriarty bought 13,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,640. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca Corbin Loree purchased 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,031.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,031.60. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,550. 52.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

