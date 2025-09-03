Jamf Holding Corp. $JAMF Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 1,276.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,953 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Jamf worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 44,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.58 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Jamf has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jamf news, CEO John Strosahl sold 16,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $173,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,524,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,085.75. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Jamf from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $12.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

