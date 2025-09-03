Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $326,000 in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,382 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average is $98.64.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

