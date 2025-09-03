Contrasting Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) & Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH)

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) and Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Identiv and Turtle Beach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Identiv 0 0 3 0 3.00 Turtle Beach 0 1 2 0 2.67

Identiv currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.35%. Turtle Beach has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Identiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Identiv is more favorable than Turtle Beach.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

65.2% of Identiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Identiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Identiv and Turtle Beach”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Identiv $26.63 million 3.38 $74.82 million $3.04 1.25 Turtle Beach $372.77 million 0.80 $16.18 million $0.94 16.02

Identiv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Turtle Beach. Identiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turtle Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Identiv and Turtle Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Identiv 308.59% -13.75% -12.80% Turtle Beach 5.53% 18.23% 7.63%

Risk and Volatility

Identiv has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turtle Beach has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Identiv beats Turtle Beach on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc., a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security. The Premises segment provides solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, and apartment buildings. The company sells its products through dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand. It serves retailers, distributors, and other customers in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

